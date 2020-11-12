Ronnie “Rex” Arrington, 60, of Carrollton, entered his heavenly home on Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born on July 8, 1960, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of Esther Horsley Arrington and the late Romie Arrington. He worked for Brown Steel as a welder for many years and he also worked many years in the tree service industry. He loved fishing and never missed a game of little league that his grandsons played.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Freddie Lovell,
of Whitesburg; sisters and brothers-in-law, Krista and Jamie Crosson, of Pell City, Alabama, and Teresa and Sammy Musick, of the Lowell community; two grandsons, Mason Lovell and Rylan Lovell; and the mother of his daughter,
and lifelong friend, Kim Boddie, of Carrollton.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body has been cremated and no service is scheduled at this time.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
