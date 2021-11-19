Ronnie Raiden

Mr. Ronnie William Raiden, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Mr. Raiden was born in Carrollton on May 10, 1950, the son of Marjorie Smitten Singletary and the late William Clinton Raiden.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, retired from Tanner Medical Center Maintenance Department and was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Steven Hale, of Villa Rica, Heather and Rick Robison, of Carrollton; mother, Marjorie Singletary, of Carrollton; sisters, Patricia Weldon, of Carrollton, Jackie McDougal, of Carrollton, Janice Clonts, of Rome; grandchildren, Zachary-Tyler Robison, Richard-Carl Robison, Abigail Hale and Garrett Hale.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bierley Raiden.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Pallbearers will be Steven Hale, Rick Robison, Zachary-Tyler Robison, Richard-Carl Robison, Garrett Hale and David Bierley.
Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
