Ronnie Raiden

Mr. Ronnie William Raiden, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Mr. Raiden was born in Carrollton on May 10, 1950, the son of Marjorie Smitten Singletary and the late William Clinton Raiden.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, retired from Tanner Medical Center Maintenance Department and was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Steven Hale, of Villa Rica, Heather and Rick Robison, of Carrollton; mother, Marjorie Singletary, of Carrollton; sisters, Patricia Weldon, of Carrollton, Jackie McDougal, of Carrollton, Janice Clonts, of Rome; grandchildren, Zachary-Tyler Robison, Richard-Carl Robison, Abigail Hale and Garrett Hale.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bierley Raiden.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Pallbearers will be Steven Hale, Rick Robison, Zachary-Tyler Robison, Richard-Carl Robison, Garrett Hale and David Bierley.

Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Ronnie Raiden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Saturday, November 20, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 20, 2021
3:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.