Mr. Ronnie LaRay Laney passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. He was 59.
Ronnie was a native of Cleburne County, Alabama, and resided in Carrollton, Georgia. He retired from Southwire. He had a laid back personality and took his time with any endeavor. Ronnie had a big heart and would help anyone he could. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this time.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Jessica and Jason Pollard, Scott and Allison Laney, and Valerie Moore; his grandchildren, Jonah and Jaden Pollard, Kale Laney, and Clayton and Blake Moore; his brother, Ricky Laney; his sister, Rhonda Spear; his aunt, Sara Gaither; his uncle, Bobby Wayne Laney; and his nieces, Samantha Plunkett, Ravin Cravalho, and Shasi Brooks.
A graveside memorial service was held at Cleburne Memory Gardens. The Rev. Ralph Cook officiated. In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
