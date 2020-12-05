Funeral service for Ronnie Johnson will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple Street in Carrollton, Georgia. The internet will be provided. Elliott Parham Mortuary, 142 W. Center Street in Carrollton.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Comcast, SyncGlobal Telecom and Carroll EMC headed toward broadband expansion next month
- The local Child Advocacy Center's workload increased in 2020
- VR mask order extended through February
- State proposes caps on in-home skilled nursing
- Houser named new director of regional library system
- Trojan Nation honors longtime photographer
- Holiday concerts set by Center for the Arts
- County recertifies presidential election results following machine recount this week
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanner bracing for potential COVID surge
- Autopsy pending in fatal crash during GSP chase
- Ground broken for new VR school stadium
- Mom takes son-in-law’s side in daughter’s custody battle
- Playoffs continue for four local teams
- COVID cases continue to rise in county
- Don Rich Ford owners celebrating 50 years in business
- Emergency shelter announces no overnight sheltering program during the winter season
- Southwire appoints four members to Board of Directors
- County recertifies presidential election results following machine recount this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.