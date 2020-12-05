Funeral service for Ronnie Johnson will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple Street in Carrollton, Georgia. The internet will be provided. Elliott Parham Mortuary, 142 W. Center Street in Carrollton.

