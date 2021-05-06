David Ronald “Ronnie” Ivey, 75, of Winston, Georgia, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m. Memorial
service will be conducted on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
