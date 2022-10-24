We are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. William Ronnie Gay of Buchanan, Georgia. He died at age 73 on October 21, 2022. Ronnie passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Roopville, Georgia with Aaron Pettus and Brian Gay officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 1-3pm and 6-8pm at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Ga.
Mr. Gay was born in Laurens County to the late William Terrell & Betty Doretha Gay. He was a retired state trooper with the Georgia State Patrol, where he was employed for 30-plus years. The man, the myth, the LEGEND known for his role in the movie “Smokey and The Bandit”. Ronnie was an active member of the Douglasville Church of Christ where he served as a deacon up until illness. He was a member of the Fayetteville Shrine Club for many years, as well as a member of the Villa Rica Masonic Lodge #72. He was very active in his community and loved to make people laugh every chance he got. Ronnie lived for laughter.
