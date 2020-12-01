Ronnie Bradley, of Bremen, died on Nov. 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at noon at West Georgia Worship Center.

Dec 5
Memorial
Saturday, December 5, 2020
12:00PM
West Georgia Worship Center
2815 Old Bushmill Road
Bremen, GA 30110
