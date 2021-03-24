Ronald Grady Mullinax, 79, of Winston, Georgia died on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at noon from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
