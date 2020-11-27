Ronald W. Joiner of Temple, Georgia, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J Collins Funeral Home on Saturday evening, Nov. 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and the Funeral Service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
