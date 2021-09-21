Mr. Roger
Douglas “Big Doug” Stephens, 70, of Carrollton, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021.
His funeral was
held on Monday,
Sept. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Brooks officiating. Interment followed in Heard County Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Stephens
was born on Nov.
5, 1950, in Atlanta to the late Elvin Orestious Stephens and Ruby Lea Bartley Stephens.
He was a member of Harrisonville Baptist Church.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was retired from Bellsouth, where he worked as a service technician. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his job, where he served for 30 years.
Family was at the center of his life. He dearly adored his late wife, Susie, and loved to take trips with her to the mountains each year. They were married 34 wonderful years until herpassing
in 2006.
Times spent with his grandkids were also precious. They loved to have “Papa’s banana pudding” every time they saw him.
Survivors
include, his son,
Doug Stephens
Jr., (Cindy) of Franklin; his daughter, Shelly Williams (Randall), of Mt. Zion; grandchildren, Zack Stephens, (his wife, Hannah), Hannah Stephens, Savannah Stephens, Levi Williams, Lucy Williams, Lauren Williams, Micah Robinson, Emmie Harrod, Lila Harrod, and Jake Harrod; great-grandchild, Easton Stephens; two sisters, Bonnie Tillman, of Pennsylvania, and Sandy Brooks (Don), of Dahlonega; and a number of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan “Susie” Stephens; a sister, Carolyn Foster; and a brother, Andy Stephens.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
