Roger Lamar Reese, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 20, 1949, the son of the late Vinson Harvey Reese and Euna Mae Calhoun Reese.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in the Vietnam War. He was a paramedic having with the West Georgia Ambulance, Troup County EMS and AMR. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Reese; sons, Larry Reese, Rory Reese, Duston Reese, Justin Reese; sister, Shirley Lawhorn; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Reese and a sister, Jacqueline Green.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Bernie Paisley officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday from noon until the service time.
Honorary pallbearers will be his former co-workers from West Georgia Ambulance, Troup County EMS and AMR.
Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Roger Reese Tribute Fund at www.almon
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
