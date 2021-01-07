Roger Bush, 56, of Dallas, Georgia, died on Dec. 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. from Happy Valley Baptist. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Meadows Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.