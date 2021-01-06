Roger Bush, 56, of Dallas, Georgia, died

on Dec. 30, 2020.

The family will

receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. from Happy Valley Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Peaceful Meadows Memorial Gardens.

Due to the

COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will

be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.

To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.