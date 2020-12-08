Roger Glenn Bickford passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 6, 2020, after an extended illness with his loving and devoted wife of 61 years by his side.
He was born on May 4, 1935, to Walter Glynn Ferris and Danellda Seder Ferris in Dallas, Oregon. Roger married Shirley Verna Williams Aug. 21, 1959, in Eureka, California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Glynn Ferris, his mother and stepfather Danellda and James Bickford, and his brother-in-law, Lewis Larsen.
He is survived by his wife, one sister, Glennda Larsen of Palo Cedro, California, his four children, Janean (Paul) Kindell, Theodore (Ted) Bickford, Michael (Mike) Bickford, and Iris and David Brown, grandchildren, John (Megan) Murdock, James (Robin) Bickford, Lauren (Cory) Giddens, Shannon Murdock, Stephen (Shelby) Sutton-Brown, William Brown, Krystal Bickford, and Justin Bickford as well as 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Per his wishes he was cremated and a private family service will be held with Mr. Stephen Sutton-Brown conducting the service.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers he has requested donations be made to Haralson County Ministries, 210 Tallapoosa Street, Bremen, GA 30110 where he volunteered for several years before his health prevented it.
