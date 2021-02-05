Roney “Rodney” Wynn, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. from West Georgia Church of Christ with Minister Dave Leonard officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
