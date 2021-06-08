Rodney Mitchell,
43, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on
May 30, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Wednesday, June
9, 2021, at noon at In
the Master’s Hand Church, 290 Kingsbridge Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Bremen, Georgia. Viewing will be on Tuesday June 8, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
