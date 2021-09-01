Mr. Hiram “Rock” Maxwell, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He was 68.
Rock was born on June 18, 1953, in Douglasville, Georgia, to the late Weyman Maxwell and Marie Maxwell.
He was a truck driver for Barnes Freight Line and also ran a family farm. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda McCosh; his nephew, Kevin Anderson; his grandparents, P.A. and Euvela Fountain; and his beloved dog, Bella
Survivors include his wife, Judy Maxwell; his mother, Marie Maxwell; his niece, Kayla Pollard, and her husband, Trevor; his great-nephew, Jarrett Anderson; his stepdaughter, Samantha Davis, and her husband, Phillip; and his grandchildren, Lexi Manly, Hayleigh Brown, and Kellan and Ruth Davis.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Darnell Teal and Bro. Josh Stitcher will officiate.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
