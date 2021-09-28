Robin Robinson

Mrs. Robin Hill Robinson, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Feb. 21, 1964, the daughter of the late Jesse Ray Hill and Dorothy Phillips Hill.
During her working career she was employed with OFS of Carrollton until June of 2021.
She had attended Bowdon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Robinson; daughter, April Richardson; sons, Matt Gresham, Tyler (Jamie) Richardson; stepsons, Mark Robinson, Jason Robinson; grandchildren, Kingston, Karter and Charlie Ann; brother, Ray Hill; aunt, Marion Davis and uncle, Fred Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Stewart House Chapel, 102 South Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health, 497 Rome St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
