Mrs. Robin Nicole Bennett Ginn, 47, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home, Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the West Georgia Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
