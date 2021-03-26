Mrs. Robin Nicole Bennett Ginn, 47, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home, Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment will follow in the West Georgia Memorial Park.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.

Service information

Mar 29
Visitation
Monday, March 29, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Mar 29
Funeral Service
Monday, March 29, 2021
3:00PM
Mar 29
Interment
Monday, March 29, 2021
12:00AM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy
Carrollton, GA 30116
