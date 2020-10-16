Mr. Robert Vincent Wylie, Sr., 97, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services, with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard ,will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gus Henriques officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.