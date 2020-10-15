Robert Wilson

Mr. Robert “Bob” Earl Wilson, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Haralson County on March 26, 1931, to the late J.T. and Luvie Sharp Wilson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Wilson.
He was founder and retired president of Building & Material Supply, Inc. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and a veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Wilson; a daughter, Linda Wilson Looney, of Atlanta; four sons, John T. Wilson, Greg Goodman, Bradford Goodman and Michael Goodman, all of Carrollton; sisters, Rebecca Wheeler, of Bremen, and Barbara and Walter Grizzard, of Vienna, Florida; brothers, Roderick Wilson and Ronald Wilson, both of Bremen, and David Wilson, of Butler, Tennessee; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Tidwell and the Rev. Gary Tanner officiating.
Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery.
Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
