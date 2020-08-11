Robert Steele, 67, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Interment followed in Whitesburg City Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
