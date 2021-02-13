Robert Russell Collier, 56, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1964, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Robert E. “Bob” Collier Jr. and the late Glenda Floyd Collier.
He was a 1982 graduate of Carrollton High School, attended Brewton Parker College where he played baseball, and graduated from the University of West Georgia where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
He was the athletic superintendent with the Bremen Recreation Department for 15 years and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He was a devoted Florida Gators fan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a nephew, Charles Robert “Chase” Boyd; and grandparents, Robert Emmett Collier Sr., Louise Russell Collier, Ben Floyd, and Margaret Roe Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Miliucci Collier, of Carrollton; stepchildren, Peter Marcuz, Mitchell Marcuz, and Evan Marcuz; sister and brother-in-law, Rosalind and Charles E. “Chip” Boyd, of Kennesaw; niece, Megan Boyd Perry (Bryce); nephew, Brett James Boyd (Ashli); great-nieces and -nephews, Garbiel James Perry, Roman Jude Perry, Charlotte “Lottie” Eden Perry, and Carter James Boyd; special loved one, Beverly James Boyd “NaNa”; aunts, Sandra Weaver and Joyce Hilliard; and a number of cousins.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Joshua Mabry Center of the Arts building at Carrollton High School with the Rev. Josh Stitcher officiating. A private family interment will follow with Peter Marcuz, Mitchell Marcuz, Evan Marcuz, Corey Gamell, Todd Skinner, and Trey Cantrell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be employees from Bremen Recreation Department and the Bremen mayor and council members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Russell Collier Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
