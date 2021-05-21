Robert Bobby Pittman, 81, formerly of Graham, Alabama, died on Monday, May 17, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. GA Time at St. James New Beginning Church, 621 County Road 428 in Graham. Viewing will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
