Mr. Robert
Daniel Norton, 7,
of Douglasville, passed away
Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born
on Aug. 4, 1943,
in Carrollton
Georgia. He is the
son of the late Mr. Ralph Daniel Norton and the late Mrs. Lucille Landmon Norton. He had a 54-year career working for the Georgia Power Company in many different roles, retiring from the company in 2016.
He was a loving Father and grandfather.
In addition to
his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cook Norton.
He is survived
by a son and daughter-in-law,
John and Wendy Norton of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Samuel Norton and Audrey Norton; his brother, Steve Norton also survives.
Mr. Norton
was interred in Carrollton City Cemetery on Wednesday, July
21, 2021. Services in care of Lakeside Funeral Home.
