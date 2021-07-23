Mr. Robert

Daniel Norton, 7,

of Douglasville, passed away

Saturday, July 17, 2021.

He was born

on Aug. 4, 1943,

in Carrollton

Georgia. He is the

son of the late Mr. Ralph Daniel Norton and the late Mrs. Lucille Landmon Norton. He had a 54-year career working for the Georgia Power Company in many different roles, retiring from the company in 2016.

He was a loving Father and grandfather.

In addition to

his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cook Norton.

He is survived

by a son and daughter-in-law,

John and Wendy Norton of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Samuel Norton and Audrey Norton; his brother, Steve Norton also survives.

Mr. Norton

was interred in Carrollton City Cemetery on Wednesday, July

21, 2021. Services in care of Lakeside Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.