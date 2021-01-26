Robert Allen Morgan Sr., 63, of Roopville, Georgia, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Mr. Morgan’s funeral service will be live streamed on Jones-Wynn’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
