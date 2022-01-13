Robert Leichester Moreland, 54, of Temple, died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Village Tavern, 11555 Rainwater Drive in Alpharetta.
The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made for the care of his two sons with special needs at https://gofund.me/92a98476.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
