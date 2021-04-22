Robert Eugene McDurmon, 77, of Buchanan passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, in a healthcare facility.
He was born on May 12, 1943, in Rockmart, Georgia, the son of the late Harold E. McDurmon and Margaret May Sloman McDurmon.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and a retiree of Ford Motor Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Davison.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Mosley McDurmon, of Buchanan; children, Louann and Stephen Hill, of Austell, Dave and Meri Wade, of Carrollton; sister, Harriette and Phil Bray, of Rockmart; brothers, Harold McDurmon, of Rockmart, Jerry and Sharon McDurmon, of Rockmart; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a Wade baby on the way.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
No services are scheduled.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
