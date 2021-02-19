Robert Alan Guider, 73, of Winston, Georgia, died on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends from Ephesus Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Ephesus Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in his memory to Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Baptist Church, Villa Rica, GA 30180, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
