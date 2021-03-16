Robert Ernest “Doc” Milner, 89, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Friday, March 12, 2021.
According to Mr. Milner’s wishes, he was cremated.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation and service are requested by the family to wear a mask. Services for Mr. Milner will be live streamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Gideon’s at www.gideons.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
