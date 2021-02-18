Robert Dewberry

Robert Cecil Dewberry, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Draketown, Georgia, on June 2, 1931, son of the late Robert Edward Dewberry and Nancy ‘Nolan’ Dewberry.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Dewberry Aderholt an infant sister; and brother, Aaron Dewberry.
Mr. Dewberry was a welder for Lockheed, and also owned and operated Dewberry CB Radio Repair Shop. He was a member of Draketown Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Robert C. Dewberry is survived by his loving wife, Merle ‘Browning’ Dewberry.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Services will be on Friday at 2 p.m. from the chapel at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with Bro. Doug Weaver, Bro. Paul Williams, and Bro. Chris Reed officiating. Phillip Spake, Preston Spake, Kirk Sanders, Russell Floyd, Neil Hunt, and Danny Aderholt will serve as pallbearers. Ryan Spake, Jim Quinten, Tommy Williams, and Paul Haygood will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery.
