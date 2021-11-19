Robert Allen Defnall Sr., 78, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Douglasville.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens of Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
