Robert William Cable, 82, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born Jan.
20, 1939, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Mr. Walter Cable and the late Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Peters
Cable.
Mr. Cable worked for General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Cable, and his sister, Darlene Miller.
Mr. Cable is survived by his wife
of 39 years, Mrs. Beverly Moore Cable, of Villa Rica; his daughters and son-in-law, Christine J. Steffy, of Villa Rica, and Charlotte J. and Scott Thomas, of Villa Rica; his sons and daughter-in-law, Robert V. Cable, of Lawrenceville, and Bruce J. and Tammy Cable, of Uniontown; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Geraldine and John Walters, of Austintown, Ohio, Doris Pechatsko, of Austintown, Sharon and Mike Korsh, of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, Linda and Tony Masi, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and Karen and Richard Lee, of Uniontown; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Helen Cable, of Austintown, Pennsylvania, Gene Cable, of Uniontown, and Ronald and Ruth Cable, of Brookville, Florida; grandchildren, Heather and Shawn Morris of Largo, Florida, Bobby and Ashley Cable, of Winder, Georgia, Morgan Cable, of Uniontown, Alyssa and Chris Rentfrow, of Matthews, North Carolina, Olivia Grace Rentfrow, of Matthews, Ashley Cable, of Uniontown, Cash Thomas, of Villa Rica, and Jayden Thomas,
of Villa Rica; great-grandchildren, Eli Garcia, of Tampa, Florida, Zeke Figer of Largo, Luna Morris, Ayla Morris, Lucy Morris and Tiki Morris, all of Largo; and mother-in-law, Wilma Moore, of Hubbard, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Kevin Williams and the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Following services in Villa Rica, Mr. Cable will return to his home state of Ohio where the family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Lane Funeral Home in Canfield, Ohio, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel the funeral home with the Rev. Rob McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
