Robert “Bobby” Jay Thomason Sr., 78 of Bremen, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 27, 1942, in Anniston, Alabama, the son of the late-Stewart Turner Thomason and -Bessie “Babe” Lee Hamilton Thomason.
Bobby, “BT” to anyone that knew him longer than five minutes, grew up in Bremen, Georgia, where he attended and graduated from Bremen High School in 1960. A lifelong Blue Devil, he excelled at football, garnering the 1959 Most Valuable Offensive Player award and Track and Field where he won numerous medals competing in Sprints. He was recruited by some of the top football colleges including the Alabama Crimson Tide; however, he opted to enroll at Auburn University where he competed in track and field for the famed track and field Coach Wilbur Hutsell.
Graduating from Auburn in 1965 with a degree in Accounting, he migrated back to West Georgia settling in Carrollton, where he raised his family of four children. Bobby had a fruitful career working 30 plus years at Aubrey Silvey Enterprises rising to the title of vice president. Never one to miss a good time Bobby spent his leisure following his children’s sports games, dance recitals, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Upon retirement, he moved back to Bremen where he enjoyed his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member at Victory United Methodist Church in Bowdon.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James Stewart Thomason.
Survivors include his children, Jay (Sarah) Thomason, Jr., of Auburn, Alabama, John Thomason of Carrollton, Amy (Danny) Yates of Heard County, and Bess Thomason of Bremen; Ann Johnson, mother of his children of Carrollton; sister, Sue Thomason of LaGrange; brother, H. Lee “Weet” (Jeani) Thomason of Bremen, sister-in-law, Jo Thomason of Kingsland, Georgia; grandchildren, Conner (Ali) Thomason, Austin (Allison) Yates, Carol Ann (David) Travis, Cody Yates, Jay Andrew Thomason, Copeland Tate, Gladney Tate, Julia Thomason, and Tolula Thomason; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Yates and Caleb Yates. A number of special nieces and nephews.
Flowers accepted but donations may be made to Victory United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Bremen City Cemetery.
Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.