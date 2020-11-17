Robert Bleau

Robert “Bob/Bobby” Earl Bleau, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 29, 1948, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of the late Sherman W. Bleau and the late Rose Standard Hahn. He was an artist by trade, an excellent cook, an avid outdoorsman and a “jack of all trades.” He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Christopher Bleau, stepfather, Charlie Hahn; sisters, Shelia Pendris and Susan Maynard.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Cook Weldon Bleau, of Carrollton; children, Eric J. Ashley (Deanna), of Jasper, Georgia, April J. Bolle (Tim), of Woodstock, Georgia, Tracy M. Denis, of Hardwick, Vermont, and Gary S. Weldon (Dawn) of Carrollton; sisters, Sharon Molitor, of Northeast, Maryland, and Darlene Hahn, of Colechester, Vermont; brothers, Sherman Bleau II, Timothy Bleau, and Charles Hahn II, all of Essex, Vermont; former wife, Jeanette Bruder, of Hardwick, Vermont;
15 grandchildren,
and nine great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
