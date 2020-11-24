Robert Ballard, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was 83.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow.
The family requests that those attending the graveside services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rain
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
