Robbie Akin

Robbie Arlene Cole Akin, 93, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to the late Robert Lewis and Jesse Pearl Stamps Cole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Weems Lawrence Akin Jr.; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Pounds Akin; brother, Herbert Cole; brother and sister-in-law, C.E. and Wilma Cole; brother-in-law, Sherron Muse; sisters, Betty Ann Cole Smith, Peggy Cole Reid, Janice Cole Kittle; father and mother-in-law, Weems Lawrence Sr. and Willie Mae Johnson Akin.
During her lifetime she was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She is survived by son, Edwin Akin, and daughter and son-in-law, Edie and Gary Anderson, all of Bremen; grandchildren, Angi Akin, Al and Robin Akin, Brandon Anderson, Ansley and Corey Whitley and Bart Anderson; great-grandchildren, Casey Ploof, Corey and Martha Carpenter, Kelsie Akin, Hannah Akin, Eli Akin, Maddie Carter, Carsyn Whitley and Caylor Whitley; great, great-granddaughter, Chloe Carpenter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Houston and Merial Cole, of Carrollton, Georgia, Michael and Charlsie Cole, of Waco, Georgia, Dwayne and Beth Cole, of Anchorage, Alaska, Wendell and Brenda Cole of Carrollton, and Barry and Frieda Cole of Hiram, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Charlotte Muse, Bonnie and William Jenkins; sister-in-law, Clarice Cole; brothers-in-law, Chester Reid and Donnie and Marjorie Kittle, all of Carrollton.
Mrs. Akin was a loving aunt who adored numerous surviving nieces and nephews; they looked upon her as a grandmother as she was the oldest of 13 children. Through the decades and after Robert and Jesse Cole passed, she was looked upon as the matriarch of the Cole family.
Mrs. Akin was a most lovingly dedicated wife and mother. Her life was one of unmatched service to her family. She adored her husband and tirelessly cared for him in sickness and in health. She was a stay-at-home mother the first 12 years to Edwin and Edie. Countless home cooked meals and hand-sewn clothes blessed her children. They will always cherish their mother, who sought to please God and lived her life as a faithful keeper at home. The love she continuously demonstrated by her actions to the Akin and Cole families serve as a worthy example to family members who have come after her.
For several years she was a dedicated employee of Sewell Manufacturing as a seamstress who consistently set the standard for hourly production on her job. In 1964, Robbie’s Dress Shop in Bremen opened its doors. Many people still remember her as the beautiful lady who was helpful and kind to everyone. Along with Edwin and Edie as a loving caregiver, Carrie Nolton, often relates that Mrs. Robbie was the only merchant in Bremen who would allow Black people to purchase items on layaway. Each time she tells the story of her remembrance of mother’s genuine kindness, we are reminded of our mother’s love for all people and how she was our model of love and kindness in action.
Mother was always, ALWAYS, there for us and she will always be in our hearts.
Pallbearers are Al Akin, Casey Ploof, Brandon Anderson, Bart Anderson, Corey Whitley, and Steven Reid.
Remembrances will be under the direction of Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen. Visitation will be at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Carrollton on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Memorial and graveside services will be conducted on lawn of Pleasant View Baptist Church at 4 p.m. Minister Don Voyles will offer the eulogy and nephew, Doug Jenkins, will sing.
Those wishing to pay their respects should enter drive immediately past church building, to be directed by staff of Hightower’s.
