Rita Diane Gentry, 52, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, following a one-year struggle with Breast Cancer.
She was born May 19, 1969, in Carrollton, Georgia. She is survived by her parents, David Gentry and Kathy Gentry and Pauline Entrekin and Wayne Entrekin. In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Reanna Harper and her partner, Addi Beard; and step-sister, Rebecca Wilcox; aunt, Sheila Dowda; and many loving friends, including Missy Davis, Mechelle Little-Shaw, Renee Haas and daughter, Teigan, Dana Hubbard, Tina Lovvorn, and several cousins and friends.
Rita truly loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for others, having a great time, gardening and planting flowers.
In keeping with her wishes, the body has been cremated and a family memorial will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
