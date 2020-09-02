Enricque “Ricky” Marshall, 49, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Aug. 25, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.