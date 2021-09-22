Ricky Huckeba

Ricky James Huckeba, 62, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, in Grady Memorial Hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an automobile accident on June 23, 2021.
Ricky was born June 26, 1959, son to Floyd Huckeba and Pauline Shoemake Huckeba Jennings.
He was a lifelong resident of the West Georgia community. In 1977, Ricky graduated with honors from Central High School. He was a star athlete, competing in football, baseball and track & field. Ricky held numerous school records for more than 20 years. After high school, Ricky was offered the opportunity to play football for the University of Georgia, but his main desire was to play baseball so he turned down that offer.
Instead, Ricky went to work with his father at his pulpwood business and worked there until he started his own asphalt, concrete and sealcoating business in 1984. Ricky ran that very successful business alongside his wife, Lana, and stepson, Brian, until 2015 when he was forced to retire due to several illnesses. In 2015, his right toe was amputated as a result of his battle with diabetes. Ricky then suffered a stroke in March of 2016 and a heart attack in May of 2020. He suffered several more mini-strokes including the one on the morning of June 23, which caused his automobile accident that day. Ricky NEVER allowed these setbacks to shut him down. He was definitely a fighter, in fact following his first stroke he sat a three main goals for himself:
See his wife, Lana, hit her 5-year cancer free mark on June 15, 2021.
Watch all of his grandchildren graduate from high school. Ricky’s youngest grandchild graduated on May 24, 2021.
Reconnect with his sidekick grandson, Dylan. Not only was able to reconnect with Dylan, they became co-workers! They enjoyed traveling to various job sites together and Dylan became PaPa’s driver to and from doctors’ appointments.
Ricky was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia. He remained passionate about athletics, both as a competitor and a spectator. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons. He remained very faithful to his Central Lions over the years and had very special ties to the Marching Pride.
Ricky played on numerous local and traveling softball teams until he reached his mid-40s. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to see many wonders of the United States and abroad. He loved to watch his granddaughter, T-bug, in her competitive swim meets. He was so proud of her!
Ricky enjoyed living on his little farm where he had numerous critters and cultivated a garden, beside his fig bush. He always looked forward to the day his oldest friend, Clint Eidson, would come over and spend the day helping him plant the garden. Later, he would get together with Barry McManus for a good meal from the grill and a competitive, and I mean competitive, game of rook. No one really cared who won…as long as it wasn’t Ricky. Ricky also loved the time he spent with his friends and family at Lake Wedowee.
He was always so proud of his figs he had on display and canned yearly by himself. He also enjoyed writing stories on the Class of ‘77 Facebook page about the many escapades involving Joey Milam, Steve Marshall, Clint Eidson and Barry McManus. These stories brought back lots of laughs and memories for those involved and totally shocked Ricky’s mother.
Ricky always loved getting phone calls from Barron, Braden, and Brian asking for a place to stay either between moves or just trying to save up money. His door was always open!
In addition to his father, Floyd Huckeba, Ricky was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Gail Feuquay West, of Clinton, Indiana; father-in-law, John Rennick, of Montezuma, Indiana; and stepfather-in-law, Max West, of Clinton, Indiana.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 36 years, Lana; his children, Jamie Huckeba and Erica Huckeba; stepchildren, Robin and David Phillips, and Brian Harris; his mother and stepfather, Pauline and Richard Jennings; brothers and sister-in-law, Steven and Lisa Huckeba, and Mike Huckeba; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shanda and Brian Cook, and Mandy and Wes Carnes; seven grandchildren, Barron, Braeden, Jonathan, Stephen, Dylan, Brianna and Trinity; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Martin & Hightower with Scott Johnson, Mike Powers, Dwight Winkley and Jamie Meeks officiating.
The family will receive friends again from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in the Veal Community Cemetery with David Huckeba officiating. The following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Barry McManus, Clint Eidson, Braeden Towler, Steven Huckeba, Tony Reeves and Ronnie Houston. The following gentleman will serve as honorary pallbearers: Jimmy Cushman, Henry Pittman, Johnny Castanaro, Curtis Skipper, Greg Adams, Terry Langley, Randy Rilling, David Phillips, Brian Cook, Bill Riggins, John Huckeba, Joseph Huckeba and Dylan Harris.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
