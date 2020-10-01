Ricky LaMount Collins, age 63, of Carrollton, died September 17th at Tanner Hospital.
He was born on May 8, 1957, to Render James Collins (Doc) Collins and Edna Gladys Hanson Collins, along with three sisters, Yvonne Carol Collins Smith, Kathy Fran Collins Barber, Donna Lynn Collins Rayburn, and brother Rayford James Collins.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 39 years Ginny Tyson Collins and five children, stepson Gerry Edward Tyson (Chip), Brandy Michelle Collins, Hicks Helena Nichole Collins, Gregory Blake Collins, and Dustin Lee Tyler Cole. His wish was to be cremated and to remember him (Cowboy) with laughter, not tears.
A memorial gathering will be held on October 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the home of Ricky's wife, 281 Holly Tree Road Carrollton.
