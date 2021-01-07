Ricky Lynn Boyd, 67, of Warner Robins, Georgia, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
