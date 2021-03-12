Rick Allen Jack, 67, born on July 24, 1953, in Montcalm County, Michigan, to Robert and Janet Jack, passed away on March 5, 2021, at his residence in the beautiful Sandymush community of Leicester, North Carolina.
Rick was a gentle, humble, kind-hearted man driven by a deep desire to bring glory
to God through a
life devoted to Christ and to the service of others. His greatest
joy was being with his best friend and wife, Debra. They were high school sweethearts married on July 14, 1973.
After graduating with honors from Tri-County High School in Howard City, Michigan, Rick went on to attend Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, where he acquired an associates degree in architectural drafting. Later in 1988, Rick became a registered architect and in 1989, he launched his own full-service design and architectural firm specializing in residential and commercial designs.
Rick was a devoted husband, father, friend and Christian brother. He made a personal commitment of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in 1974 and remained faithful to the Lord ever after. He and his wife launched and ran an impactful national Christian scouting program for boys and girls called Kingdom Voyagers and Girls of Grace, respectively, for many years while residing in Georgia.
In 2004, Rick and Debra relocated to the mountains of western North Carolina with a vision to pioneer a ministry that would exist to help people experience the fullness of Christ. Rick served as an associate pastor and elder of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Asheville, North Carolina, for 15 years.
Rick was a true and devoted family man who delighted in spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, camping, woodworking, pre-1840 re-enacting, exploring historical sites, renovating homes and engaging in community worship.
He will always be remembered for his heart of service, warm hugs, fatherly influence, creative ingenuity and steadfast devotion.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Robert Jack, and his brother, Terry Jack.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Jack; sons, Joshua Jack (Dawn) of Whitesburg, Georgia, and Lucas Jack (Brooke), of Leicester; mother, Janet Jack, of Howard City; sister, Robin Harper (Wade), of Saugatuck, Michigan; brothers, Daniel Jack (Leanne), of Portland, Michigan, and Barry Jack of Junction City, Kansas; six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship (NBCF) in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the ministry Rick loved most and helped pioneer: NBCF, P.O. Box 1687, Leicester, NC 28748 or online at inbcf.com.
