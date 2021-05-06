Richard Gregory Smith, 87, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died
on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Outreach, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
