Retired Chief Magistrate Judge Richard Gregory Smith, 87, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Mr. Smith was born in Albany, New York, on May 19, 1933, the son of the late Gulian V. Smith and Edna Snyder Smith.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy reaching rank of lt. commander. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Albany Academy, Princeton University, Stetson Law School, and the National Judicial College.
He was a past president of Naval Officers Association of Carroll County, inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at Albany Academy, member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church and served for several years as chief magistrate judge for Carroll County, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Ann Kraft Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Cat Smith, of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Kevin Bernhardt, of Villa Rica; and five grandchildren, CJ Smith, Darryl Smith, Jackson Bernhardt, Julia Bernhardt and Richard Bernhardt.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Richard Smith and sister, Carol Smith Hausen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Smith, Kevin Bernhardt, Jackson Bernhardt, Richard Bernhardt and John Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Outreach, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
