Richard "Rick" Curtis Howell, 59, of Tallapoosa, Ga., passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Ga., surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 13, 1962, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Harold and Shirley Pate Howell. Rick worked as a skilled tradesman for various companies. Rick met Michele in 2013 in Buchanan, Ga., and the two were inseparable from that point on. He bought, sold, and collected guns and knives throughout his life.
Rick is survived by his beloved partner, Michele Agan of the home; son, Richard Cody Howell (Amanda), Katherine "Katie" Michele Howell; two grandchildren, Emma Claire and Delilah Raine Howell; two brothers, Randy Howell (Tracey) and Ronnie Howell (Pam).
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Harold, in June 2020 and his mother, Shirley Pate, in April 2021.
A celebration of life will be announced later. Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.
