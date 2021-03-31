Mr. Richard Neal Peery Jr., 46, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Mr. Peery was born Dec. 8, 1974, in Hinesville, Georgia, the son of Jackie D. Hayes and Richard Neal Peery Sr. He was Baptist by faith and a 1993 Graduate of Etowah High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran Having served in Desert Storm aboard the U.S.S. Kennedy. Richard enjoyed Florida Gator Football and listening to KORN.
Survivors include his mother Jackie D. Hayes, Carrollton; father and stepmother, Richard Neal Peery Sr., (Lana), Ft. Worth, Texas; children, Julianna Peery and Madison Peery, Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Jonathan Peery, Jackson, Mississippi; sister, Chianne Peery, Ft. Worth; nephews, Christian Peery, Ft. Worth, TX, Jakeob Peery, Germany, Sean Peery, Ft. Worth; niece Lili Peery, Ft., Worth and on great-nephew, Oliver Neal Peery, Ft. Worth.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Swafford officiating.
The U.S. Navy Honor Guard will provide military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made
to The Wounded Warrior Project online at www.wounded
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the funeral service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
