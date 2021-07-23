Richard Miles

Col. Richard Page Miles Sr., 81 of Carrollton, passed away April 27, 2020.
He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Vivian, Louisiana, son of the late William Clarence Miles and Lissa Castle Miles. He had a love for the outdoors and grew up fishing and hunting. His mother taught him at a young age how to crochet his own fishing nets. As a young man he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.He also enjoyed riding bikes, John Wayne and western movies.
Richard’s love for his country led him to enlist in the United States Air Force as an airman, where he would serve on active duty and reserves for over 35 years and with hard work and dedication, he would achieve the rank of Colonel. He attended LSU and later received a degree in engineering from Park College. He also served his country as a federal civil service employee. He was a member of the Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church, and a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM.
In 1966, he met the woman he would marry, Jill Brantley Miles, who says the reason she married Richard, in addition to her love for him, was because he didn’t mind mopping floors, could sew on a button, and loved to cook, especially cookies. Many of his friends can be heard to say he was the best man they ever knew and he treated all his friends like family. He was a jack of all trades and a true animal lover.
He leaves behind his loving family, wife, Jill Miles; daughter, Lee R. Vots; grandsons, Richard Andrew Miles and Matthew Ryan Vots; great-granddaughter, Maycee Page Cole; and Brock Holland and Jessica Croft.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard Page Miles Jr.; and siblings, Bobbie Ruth Miles, Don Miles, Bob Miles and Billy Miles.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Marlin Miller and the Rev. Tac Coley officiating. Music will be rendered by David Cooke, and military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #143.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
