Richard Thomas Metz, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Mr. Metz was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on June 7, 1937. He retired from LTB Steel as an engineer and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Metz; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Joni Metz of Lee Summit, Missouri; daughters and son-in-law, Yvonne and Greg Fjeran of Carrollton, Lora Metz of Charleston, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Zachary Metz, Michael Cunningham, Caroline Fjeran and a brother, Theodore Metz of Erie, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial mass was held Monday, March 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
