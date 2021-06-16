Richard Frank McDonald, 75, of Powder Springs, Georgia, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 17,
2021, at 4 p.m. from
the chapel of the
funeral home.
Interment will follow at Powder Springs Memory Gardens in Powder Springs.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
